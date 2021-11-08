Woman struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

West Hants RCMP is looking for information related to a hit and run that left a woman injured on Oct. 31.

In a release, police said that between 7 and 8 p.m., a woman was trick-or-treating with her child on Underwood Road in Garlands Crossing, N.S.

Both stopped at a home at the intersection of Underwood Road and Jared Court. While the child was getting a treat, police said the woman was suddenly struck from behind by a vehicle.

The woman fell to the ground and suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

“The involved vehicle continued driving down Underwood Rd. towards Hwy. 14 and did not stop at the scene,” said the RCMP in a release.

The vehicle is described as being small, old and dark in colour with a white mark near the trunk area.

Anyone who was on Underwood Road at the time of the incident, or who has information that could identify the vehicle or driver, is asked to contact the West Hants RCMP.

