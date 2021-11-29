SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario’s top doctor to hold press conference after Omicron detected in province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2021 6:12 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada finds 1st cases of Omicron variant in Ontario' COVID-19: Canada finds 1st cases of Omicron variant in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Canada finds 1st cases of Omicron variant in Ontario.

TORONTO — Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to speak to the media this morning, after Canada’s first two cases of a new COVID-19 variant of concern were detected in the province.

Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to speak about the cases of the Omicron variant, which were found in patients in Ottawa who had recently been in Nigeria.

The World Health Organization has cautioned that the variant could be more contagious than others.

Read more: Canada finds first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Ontario. Here’s what we know

It was first detected in South Africa, and has been linked to a spike in cases there.

The federal government on Friday barred visitors from seven southern African countries in an effort to prevent the variant from crossing into Canada, but Nigeria was not among them.

The province has called on Ottawa to implement point-of-arrival COVID-19 testing for everyone entering Canada regardless of where they came from, instead of just requiring them to get tested before leaving for Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
