Environment

B.C. floods: Officials to hold Sunday briefing as more rain pounds South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. Floods: Abbotsford bracing for more rain' B.C. Floods: Abbotsford bracing for more rain
Abbotsford is preparing to battle the next storm that's expected to move through the region. Kamil Karamali has more on the efforts to protect homes and property in Huntington Village near the Canada - U.S. border.

British Columbia’s ministers of transportation and public safety are scheduled to hold a live update on the province’s flood response at 11:30 a.m. PT, Sunday.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be joined by officials from the BC River Forecast Centre and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Read more: ‘Today is pivotal’: Area of Abbotsford evacuated as city braces for more flooding

Global News will be streaming the briefing live.

Earlier Sunday, the City of Abbotsford ordered the evacuation of Huntingdon Village as a precaution — ahead of possible new flooding from Washington state’s Nooksack River.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. floods: New evacuation alerts issued as latest rain storm arrives

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia proactively closed three major highways on Saturday, as the latest atmospheric river arrived over the South Coast, bringing another round of heavy rain.

The province said it would provide an update on the status of Highway 99 from Pemberton to Lillooet, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Floods: Community support high in Fraser Valley flood zone' B.C. Floods: Community support high in Fraser Valley flood zone
B.C. Floods: Community support high in Fraser Valley flood zone

 

