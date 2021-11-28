B.C. floods: Officials to hold Sunday briefing as more rain pounds South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s ministers of transportation and public safety are scheduled to hold a live update on the province’s flood response at 11:30 a.m. PT, Sunday.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be joined by officials from the BC River Forecast Centre and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Global News will be streaming the briefing live.

Earlier Sunday, the City of Abbotsford ordered the evacuation of Huntingdon Village as a precaution — ahead of possible new flooding from Washington state’s Nooksack River.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia proactively closed three major highways on Saturday, as the latest atmospheric river arrived over the South Coast, bringing another round of heavy rain.

The province said it would provide an update on the status of Highway 99 from Pemberton to Lillooet, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon on Sunday.

1:42 B.C. Floods: Community support high in Fraser Valley flood zone B.C. Floods: Community support high in Fraser Valley flood zone