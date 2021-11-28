SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

U.K. detects third case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 28, 2021 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Multiple countries detect heavily mutated Omicron variant' COVID-19: Multiple countries detect heavily mutated Omicron variant
WATCH ABOVE: Multiple countries detect heavily mutated Omicron COVID-19 variant

Britain has recorded the third case of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday, adding that the individual, who was no longer in Britain, was linked to travel to Southern Africa.

UKHSA said that while in Britain, the individual was in Westminster in central London.

Read more: Here’s why WHO skipped 2 Greek letters to name new variant ‘Omicron’

“Our advanced sequencing capabilities enable us to find variants and take rapid action to limit onward spread,” Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.”

— Reporting by Elizabeth Piper

© 2021 Reuters
