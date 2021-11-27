Regina police use stun gun on allegedly knife-wielding suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police officers discharged a stun gun on a man allegedly holding a knife and refusing to leave a business early Saturday morning.

Police say they attended the business on the 1100 block of Angus Street around 6 a.m. for a complaint.

Officers found the man, who they say was not compliant with their commands.

Police deployed a stun gun, “which was effective in allowing police to gain control of the male safely.”

The 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries and the knife was seized.

The suspect, Trey Asapace, is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Asapace is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 29.