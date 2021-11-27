University of Manitoba to resume in-person classes for winter term

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba says students will be back on campus for in-person learning for the winter term, after nearly two years of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U of M says this means all employees and students will be required to be fully vaccinated and upload proof in order to be allowed on campus.

Currently, 72 per cent of employees and 81 per cent of students are vaccinated.

When the winter term starts, the university says rapid testing alternatives will no longer be available.

The option was given during the current fall term, where a negative COVID-19 test was required for anyone who participated in on-campus activities and was not vaccinated.

UM is excited to return to in-person working for the start of winter term. To support this, all employees and students are required to be fully vaccinated and upload their proof of vaccination to be on campus.

#VaccinesWork #VaccinesSaveLives #COVID19 #uManitoba — University of Manitoba (@umanitoba) November 26, 2021

Students who do not submit vaccine proof before the winter term starts will be de-registered from courses. For staff members who don’t show proof, the university says they’ll be put on unpaid leave.

There’s no official date as to when exactly the winter term will start as the U of M professors have been on strike since Nov. 2.

The latest update on the impasse is from the mediator, who is urging the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) to accept binding arbitration to settle its contract dispute with the university.

