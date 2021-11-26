Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Oshawa, Ont. woman claims she found melted plastic in chip bag

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 9:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Oshawa woman finds chip with melted plastic on it' Oshawa woman finds chip with melted plastic on it
An Oshawa woman got more than she bargained for when she opened her bag of PC brand potato chips last month. The customer says she found a chip with a piece of melted plastic fused to it. Frazer Snowdon has more.

An Oshawa, Ont., woman got more than she bargained for in a bag of chips.

Ashlee Hefferon says she was enjoying a bowl of ruffled PC brand potato chips, when she noticed something was off with one of them — something stuck to a chip and it wasn’t salt.

“I poured it into the bowl, and I’m eating the chips,” says Hefferon.

“I grab one, and I noticed one had a blob of melted plastic on it,” she said.

It’s the second time in recent months that Presidents Choice-branded products have been alleged to have foreign objects found in food as well.

Read more: Oshawa, Ont. family finds stone fragments in frozen berries

Story continues below advertisement

“It was just really random and weird,” she says. “I had no idea how it got there.”

Hefferon says the chips were purchased from No Frills in Oshawa, a brand owned by the parent grocery giant, Loblaw Companies. Hefferon sat on the issue for a bit, and then decided to email the company about quality control. She claims it was two weeks before someone replied to her in an email with an apology and offered her $10 worth of PC points.

“It’s melted plastic on food, and he ignored it and said that he was going to send out those points and was sorry for what happened,” Hefferon said.

The points were not really a concern for Hefferon. She’s just worried how the plastic got there in the first place and pushed them for an answer.

Trending Stories

“I didn’t call in going, ‘Hey, give me points,” she said. “I called in going, ‘This is what happened, how did this happen? And can you actually tell me how you’re going to investigate?'”

Global News reached out about the incident to Loblaw. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “It goes without saying that we take food safety incredibly seriously. That’s why when the matter was brought to our attention we requested that the customer send us the sample in question.”

Read more: ‘There is something broken’: Study finds Canadians don’t know the danger of food recalls

Story continues below advertisement

But Ashlee claims there was a lot of confusion over how she was supposed to get the product back to them, saying a return envelope was sent to the wrong address. The next one they asked her to pick up outside of the region.

She said the whole situation became frustrating, leaving her to decide to hold on to the product for now. She’s more focused on her worries about what might have happened.

“I could have gotten sick from this or my daughter could have gotten sick from this, because you know, it’s plastic.”

It’s not the first time an incident like this one has happened either. At the end of October a family came forward, saying they found a rock in their PC-brand frozen fruit. They also were offered PC points, but asked for accountability from company.

Loblaw says they will continue working with Hefferon on the file and say if they had the chip they would work along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to get to the bottom of what might have happened. But for now they say their hands are tied until they can see the sample.

Click to play video: 'Food recall: RXBAR recalling certain bars due to undeclared peanuts' Food recall: RXBAR recalling certain bars due to undeclared peanuts
Food recall: RXBAR recalling certain bars due to undeclared peanuts – Jan 16, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oshawa tagDurham tagCanadian Food Inspection Agency tagCFIA tagLoblaw tagNo Frills tagLoblaw Companies tagOshawa woman finds melted plastic on chip tagWoman finds plastic in chip bag tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers