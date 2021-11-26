RCMP investigate fatal crash on QE2 near Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has confirmed one person has died after a truck headed north on Highway 2 near Leduc, Alta., is believed to have lost control before rolling over several times.

Police told Global News they were first informed of the crash at 2:24 p.m. on Friday.

As of 5:50 p.m., only the shoulder lanes were seeing traffic go through in both the north and south directions as police continued to investigate what happened. However, the RCMP said they expected to open more lanes early in the evening.

Police did not say if there were any injuries in addition to the fatality.

Related News 1 killed in massive tractor trailer pileup on QEII near Ponoka after morning freezing rain