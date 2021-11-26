Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal crash on QE2 near Leduc

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 8:34 pm
Police respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 near Leduc, Alta., on Nov. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Police respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 near Leduc, Alta., on Nov. 26, 2021. Global One News Helicopter

The RCMP has confirmed one person has died after a truck headed north on Highway 2 near Leduc, Alta., is believed to have lost control before rolling over several times.

Police told Global News they were first informed of the crash at 2:24 p.m. on Friday.

As of 5:50 p.m., only the shoulder lanes were seeing traffic go through in both the north and south directions as police continued to investigate what happened. However, the RCMP said they expected to open more lanes early in the evening.

Police did not say if there were any injuries in addition to the fatality.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagCollision tagTraffic tagHighway 2 tagQE2. tagHighway 2 Crash tagHighway 2 collision tagDeadly crash near Leduc tagDeadly crash on QE2 tagFatal crash near Leduc tagFatal crash on QE2 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers