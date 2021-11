Send this page to someone via email

A man is in critical condition after being assaulted on Main Street early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Main just after 4 a.m. and provided emergency medical care to the man.

Two northbound lanes of Main were shut down to traffic for much of the morning.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.