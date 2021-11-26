Regina Humane Society cat on road to recovery after hairband forced leg amputation

Send this page to someone via email

A cat taken in for treatment at the Regina Humane Society (RHS) has caught the attention of animal lovers in Regina and area after she was found with a wound on one of her legs.

However, her resilience has shown her ability to bounce back from a painful experience.

RHS staff named the six-month-old fluffy feline Katniss Everdeen after a character from the popular Hunger Games novels and movies.

Workers at the humane society say the name is a testament to her soft soul and spirited resilience in the face of such adversity.

“She was in a lot of pain, yet she is one of the nicest cats I have seen,” said Bill Thorn, RHS director of marking and public relations. “She’s very calm, she’s constantly purring, she’s a very gentle cat and she has a very nice nature about her.”

Thorn said the first time members of the humane society met Katniss was on the morning of Nov. 6, 2021, when animal protection officers were flagged by a citizen regarding a badly wounded young cat in distress. Officers found the leg to be deformed.

She was brought to the humane society for a closer examination where the team discovered an elastic hairband was tightly wrapped around her back left leg.

The veterinary team at the Regina Humane Society determined there was too much damage and risk of infection to save the leg after an elastic band was wrapped around it. Photo courtesy of Regina Humane Society

According to RHS, the hairband had become embedded in her flesh, resulting in swelling and infection. Staff still do not know how the band ended up tightly on her leg.

Despite their best efforts, the RHS veterinary team was unable to save the leg.

“We did an emergency leg amputation on Katniss so the infection wouldn’t spread and to relieve her from what must have been incredibly painful for her as well,” explained Thorn.

A RHS staff member is pictured cuddling with Katniss. Photo courtesy of Regina Humane Society

No doubt it has been an uphill battle in Katniss’ young life to date, but RHS staff say her road to recovery has been a smooth transition so far.

The last couple of weeks for Katniss have been about adjusting to life without one leg. However, her spirits seem high as staff expect she will be able to find a “purrfect” home soon.

“It often seems some of the animals we see that have gone through the most seem to be the nicest in spirit, which is kind of nice to see,” added Thorn.

“It’s a good ending to her story; at least this chapter of the story with us.”

More animals at RHS than normal

The humane society has an adoption event happening now after they have taken in a large number of animals in recent weeks.

Thorn said most of the animals that have come through the shelter are particularly junior and adult cats.

“We do have a problem with our cat population in the city and we do have a lot here right now,” Thorn mentioned.

He suggested now is the time to consider adopting a pet since RHS has temporarily reduced their adoption fee pricing for kittens and cats in order to relieve some of the pressures they are experiencing at the moment.

“We want to see them go home, especially during the holidays, which is a great time to get to know a new pet in your home.”

Adoptions are by appointment with more information on the humane society’s website.

The adoption event runs until Nov. 28.

