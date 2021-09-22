‘Cat crisis’: Regina Humane Society reaching facility capacity for felines

Send this page to someone via email

A growing cat population in Regina has reached what the Regina Humane Society (RHS) calls “crisis proportions.”

“With close to 1,200 cats and kittens accepted into its care over the summer months, the organization is appealing to the community for help,” said RHS in a release distributed on Wednesday.

The humane society has since lowered its feline adoption fees for a limited time in the hopes of finding new homes for as many cats and kittens in their care as possible.

RHS adoption fees for kittens have dropped to $75, while adult and junior cats, ages four months and up, are only $25. The reduced fees will be in effect until Oct. 3.

Read more: Saskatchewan becomes latest province to ban cat declawing

Story continues below advertisement

All RHS adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and a post-adoption veterinary exam.

“If anyone has been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now would be a great time to do so,” said the shelter in their statement.

“Spaying and neutering is the single most effective way to conquer and stop the tragedy of pet over-population and the resulting suffering of so many animals. The organization offers subsidized spay/neuter services to pet owners who qualify for the program.”

More information about available pets for adoption and adoption processes can be found at the RHS website.

RHS tips to keep in mind

RHS asks those who are not interested in adopting a kitten or cat at this time to help by letting family and friends know about the urgent need to find homes for cats at the humane society.

People wishing to surrender their pet is asked to call the humane society’s receiving department at 306-543-6363 ext. 237 to make an appointment to do so.

“Please do not come to the shelter without an appointment,” RHS added.

RHS is also requesting people to leave cats where they are should they see a roaming cat that is not injured, ill or in distress.

Story continues below advertisement

According to RHS, statistics show it’s best to leave the cat where it is in order to give the feline the best chance of returning to their home.

“Less than 10 per cent of cats who enter a shelter are ever reunited with their owner,” noted RHS. “Being stray does not mean the cat is lost.”

Residents can utilize resources on the humane society’s website to assist in locating a cat’s owner.

“(This will) avoid the pet entering the shelter which consumes precious resources and space unnecessarily.”

1:22 Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek – Jun 1, 2021