Prince Albert RCMP deem deaths near Garden River suspicious

Police say on Nov. 25, just before 9 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP located two deceased individuals in a vehicle near Highway 355, between Albertville and Meath Park.

Their initial investigation has determined the deaths to be suspicious in nature, and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken charge of the investigation.

Police said further information about the individuals including age and sex will be released in the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Highway 355 on Nov. 25, or has information about these deaths, should immediately call their local police service.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.