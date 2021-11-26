Menu

Crime

Accused in Saskatchewan RCMP officer death facing murder charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask.' Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask.
The body of late RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was brought back to the community where he served, with hundreds forming a procession line leading to a local funeral home in Wolseley, Sask – Jun 16, 2021

REGINA – A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop is now facing a murder charge.

Read more: Indian Head raising funds to build memorial park for fallen RCMP officer Shelby Patton

The Crown has upgraded a charge of manslaughter against Alphonse Stanley Traverse to first-degree-murder.

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee was also charged with manslaughter in the case.

Trending Stories

Crown Prosecutor Adam Breker says he anticipates later today changing the charge against Pagee to being an accessory after the fact.

Const. Shelby Patton died in June after he was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina.

Read more: ‘So excited to be a police officer:’ Mother remembers Mountie killed in Saskatchewan

RCMP have said the 26-year-old, who was stationed at the nearby Indian Head detachment, had stopped a suspected stolen truck before he was killed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
