Indian Head raising funds to build memorial park for fallen RCMP officer Shelby Patton

The town of Indian Head is raising money to honour the legacy of a fallen RCMP officer.

Const. Shelby Patton Memorial Park will pay tribute to the 26-year-old who died in the line of duty in June.

Patton lived in Indian Head and served the town and 13 surrounding communities. He was struck and killed while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in Wolseley.

The town is looking to raise $150,000 to develop the memorial park, which will include a monument, a sitting area, outdoor exercise equipment and a running track.

“It will be a place for everyone to come and gather, reflect on his service and to do something that he liked to do, which was physical fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle,” said the town’s facility operations manager, MacKenzie Craigie.

Craigie didn’t personally know Patton, but she says he was well-respected in the community.

“What I’ve learned is he was very dedicated to serving the community and the people,” Craigie said.

“No matter who you were and no matter what you needed, he always had a smile on his face and was ready to help out.”

She says the community is still grieving, but that grief is transitioning into support for the project.

“We’ve had a lot of support already from local businesses and residents. It’s just heartwarming,” she said.

According to Craigie, the park will be located in the heart of the town, just two blocks off Main Street. It will be side by side with the town’s Sunbeam Walking Trail on the corner of Eberts Street and Water Street.

The town hopes to break ground on the project in the fall, with the hopes of holding a grand opening next year.

Anyone who wants to donate can make cheques payable to the Town of Indian Head or donate online.

