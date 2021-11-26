Swift Current RCMP investigate fatal vehicle collision near Gull Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Swift Current Rural RCMP are investigating a vehicle collision on Highway 37 near Gull Lake, Sask., that claimed the life of one man.

An RCMP press release said around 4 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to the collision nine kilometres south of Gull Lake.

Initial investigation determined a southbound SUV collided with a parked vehicle.

The 76-year-old man behind the wheel of the parked vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was from Shaunavon, Sask., and his family has been notified.

Read more: Accused in Saskatchewan RCMP officer death facing murder charge

Story continues below advertisement

The male driver and female passenger of the SUV were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Swift Current RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist are investigating.