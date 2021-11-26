Moose Jaw woman killed on Highway 1 in pedestrian-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old woman was struck and killed on Wednesday evening on Highway 1, just east of Moose Jaw, Sask., according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In a press release, RCMP said the collision happened around 6 p.m. and the pedestrian, a woman from Moose Jaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

RCMP added the motorists involved remained at the scene and were not injured.

Moose Jaw RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist are investigating.