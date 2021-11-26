Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw woman killed on Highway 1 in pedestrian-vehicle collision

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 2:57 pm
Moose Jaw woman killed on Highway 1 in pedestrian-vehicle collision - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A 21-year-old woman was struck and killed on Wednesday evening on Highway 1, just east of Moose Jaw, Sask., according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In a press release, RCMP said the collision happened around 6 p.m. and the pedestrian, a woman from Moose Jaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

RCMP added the motorists involved remained at the scene and were not injured.

Moose Jaw RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist are investigating.

