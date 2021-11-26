Hellebuyck pulled as Wild hammer Jets 7-1

The Winnipeg Jets’ winless streak is now five games after they were embarrassed 7-1 by the Minnesota Wild Friday afternoon in St. Paul.

In what was a sign of things to come, the Wild scored in the opening minute of the game when an Alex Goligoski point shot deflected off the stick of Nikolaj Ehlers and past a screened Connor Hellebuyck.

The home team would add to their lead 7:47 into the period. Mats Zuccarello threw one on net from the point that glanced off Hellebuyck’s shoulder, off the post, off Hellebuyck’s back and trickled over the goal line.

Winnipeg managed 14 shots in the frame but Cam Talbot stood tall, adding to the recent trend of the Jets managing to get a high volume of shots on goal without finding the back of the net.

If the first period was a bad dream for the Jets, the second period was a nightmare.

Ryan Hartman made it 3-0 2:04 into the frame, left alone at the side of the net to bury a rebound.

45 seconds later, Zuccarello got his second of the game after the Jets turned it over trying to break out of their own end, spelling the end of Hellebuyck’s afternoon.

Things didn’t get much better with Eric Comrie in goal. Just shy of the midway point, a Jon Merrill shot knuckled its way past Comrie to make it 5-0.

The Wild had the Jets under siege in the period, outshooting the visitors 21-6, thanks in part to six minutes of power play time as the Jets lost their composure. If it weren’t for strong play by Comrie, the final margin would have been a lot worse.

Having said that, the Wild did continue to pad the lead in the third. With 8:36 to go, Matt Dumba finished off a nice passing play to make it 6-0.

Playing in his 300th NHL game, Pierre-Luc Dubois finally broke the goose-egg with just under five minutes to go, beating Talbot on a wrist shot late in a power play, the first goal Winnipeg had scored in over 164 minutes of action.

But Minnesota would answer just 14 seconds later when the Jets turned it over in their own end and Kirill Kaprizov buried his sixth of the year after he picked up three assists already in the contest.

14 Wild skaters registered at least a point in the blowout win while the Jets have now scored just five goals in their five game winless streak.

If there is any silver lining for Winnipeg, they managed to kill off all four Minnesota power plays and broke an 0/13 slide with the man advantage.

Comrie would finish with 21 saves while Hellebuyck stopped ten of 14 shots and is likely to play Saturday night in Calgary. Talbot turned aside 30 shots for the win.