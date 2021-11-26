COVID-19: N.S. reports 28 new cases, renews state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and renewed the provincial state of emergency.

In a release, the province said there are 16 new cases in the Northern Zone and 12 in the Central Zone. The province continues to say there is evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

With 25 new recoveries, there are now 172 active cases. Fourteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Four more schools have been notified of an exposure in the last day. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

No new cases have been reported at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home, which has been experiencing an outbreak over the last several weeks connected to a faith gathering at the end of October. So far, 32 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive and three of the infected residents have died.

On Friday, the province opened up bookings for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11.

Nova Scotia is also renewing its state of emergency. “The order will take effect at noon, Sunday and extend to noon, Sunday, December 12, unless the government terminates or extends it,” the release said.

Vaccination data

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 84.6 per cent of the overall population has received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.2 per cent have received both doses.

According to the province, there were 87 cases of COVID-19 with an episode date between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. Of those:

33 (37.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated

1 (1.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

53 (60.9 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 6,462 cases from March 15 to Nov. 25. Of those:

655 (10.1 per cent) were fully vaccinated

395 (6.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

5,412 (83.8 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 334 people hospitalized during that time. Of those:

20 (6.0 per cent) were fully vaccinated

32 (9.6 per cent) were partially vaccinated

282 (84.4 per cent) were unvaccinated

Forty-two people died. Of those:

10 (23.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

3 (7.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

29 (69.1 per cent) were unvaccinated