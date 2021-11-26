Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 28 new cases, renews state of emergency

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Dalhousie University implements proof of vaccination policy for winter term' Dalhousie University implements proof of vaccination policy for winter term
Nova Scotia’s largest university is under fire for not taking action to fully enforce a COVID-19 check-in system, which has been described by the school as crucial to the overall health and safety of those on campus. The school has now pivoted to requiring proof of vaccination. Alexa MacLean reports.

Nova Scotia reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and renewed the provincial state of emergency.

In a release, the province said there are 16 new cases in the Northern Zone and 12 in the Central Zone. The province continues to say there is evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

With 25 new recoveries, there are now 172 active cases. Fourteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Read more: Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children aged 5 to 11

Four more schools have been notified of an exposure in the last day. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

No new cases have been reported at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home, which has been experiencing an outbreak over the last several weeks connected to a faith gathering at the end of October. So far, 32 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive and three of the infected residents have died.

On Friday, the province opened up bookings for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11.

Nova Scotia is also renewing its state of emergency. “The order will take effect at noon, Sunday and extend to noon, Sunday, December 12, unless the government terminates or extends it,” the release said.

Vaccination data

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 84.6 per cent of the overall population has received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.2 per cent have received both doses.

According to the province, there were 87 cases of COVID-19 with an episode date between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. Of those:

  • 33 (37.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated
  • 1 (1.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 53 (60.9 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 6,462 cases from March 15 to Nov. 25. Of those:

  • 655 (10.1 per cent) were fully vaccinated
  • 395 (6.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 5,412 (83.8 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 334 people hospitalized during that time. Of those:

  • 20 (6.0 per cent) were fully vaccinated
  • 32 (9.6 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 282 (84.4 per cent) were unvaccinated

Forty-two people died. Of those:

  • 10 (23.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated
  • 3 (7.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 29 (69.1 per cent) were unvaccinated
