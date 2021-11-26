Menu

Canada

‘No way’: N.B. man wins big money again on exact same scratch lottery game

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Lotto Max $70 Million Jackpot ticket bought in Burnaby' Lotto Max $70 Million Jackpot ticket bought in Burnaby
The winner has yet to come forward to claim the largest prize ever awarded in this province but that didn't stop reporter Jordan Armstrong doing some vicarious shopping. He looks at what the winner could buy with their newly found cache of cash. – Sep 29, 2021

A New Brunswick man has won the top prize for the Set for Life lottery for the second time in five years.

“When I saw the prize, I thought, ‘No way,'” said Camille Roy, who recently won $675,000 from a Scratch’N’Win ticket, in a statement from Atlantic Lottery.

Roy, who’d from Saint-Basile, had also won the top prize for the Scratch’N’Win ticket back in 2016.

Read more: Retired N.B. fisherman wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize, buying new truck with cash

The statement said his wife, Adrienne, was shocked by the second win.

Trending Stories

“When we won the first time, we couldn’t believe it, so when we won the second time, I was in such a state of shock that I almost fainted,” she said. “Among all those boxes of tickets, there’s only so many winning ones so it’s incredible to get not only one but two of them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or the lump sum payment of $675,000.

Read more: N.B. couple wins $1M just days after another winner in the province

“Since we are getting older, we opted to receive the lump sum payment now,” Roy said.

The Roys shared some of their winnings with their children when they won back in 2016, and they plan to share among other family members this time too.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Edmundston Truck Stop in Edmundston.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
