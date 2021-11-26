‘No way’: N.B. man wins big money again on exact same scratch lottery game

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man has won the top prize for the Set for Life lottery for the second time in five years.

“When I saw the prize, I thought, ‘No way,'” said Camille Roy, who recently won $675,000 from a Scratch’N’Win ticket, in a statement from Atlantic Lottery.

Roy, who’d from Saint-Basile, had also won the top prize for the Scratch’N’Win ticket back in 2016.

The statement said his wife, Adrienne, was shocked by the second win.

“When we won the first time, we couldn’t believe it, so when we won the second time, I was in such a state of shock that I almost fainted,” she said. “Among all those boxes of tickets, there’s only so many winning ones so it’s incredible to get not only one but two of them.”

Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or the lump sum payment of $675,000.

“Since we are getting older, we opted to receive the lump sum payment now,” Roy said.

The Roys shared some of their winnings with their children when they won back in 2016, and they plan to share among other family members this time too.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Edmundston Truck Stop in Edmundston.