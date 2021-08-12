Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Retired N.B. fisherman wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize, buying new truck with cash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 3:49 pm
Clovis Roussel of Le Goulet, N.B. won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49 and says he plans to buy a truck. View image in full screen
Clovis Roussel of Le Goulet, N.B. won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49 and says he plans to buy a truck. Atlantic Lottery/Facebook

A retired New Brunswick fisherman, who began working at the age of 14, is planning to treat himself to a new Ford truck now that he’s a millionaire.

Clovis Roussel of Le Goulet, N.B. won $1 million while playing Lotto 6/49 last week, and just claimed his prize from Atlantic Lottery.

“I really need to see the money in the bank before I can determine what I will do with the balance,” he said in a news release.

Read more: Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years

Roussel first heard that someone in his village on the Acadian Peninsula had won the big prize, when his wife got a call from a friend. He went to the store to get his ticket checked, and found out he was Le Goulet’s big winner.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Then he went straight to his son’s house to share the news.

“I walked in and told my son that I was going to buy myself a new truck and pay for it in cash,” Roussel said. “He didn’t believe me, so I told him it was because I had won $1 million.”

’You’re lying,’ he said to me. So, I showed him the ticket and he went on the computer to check the numbers for himself.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner encourages others to get the vaccine' Alberta’s first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner encourages others to get the vaccine
Alberta’s first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner encourages others to get the vaccine – Jul 1, 2021

According to Atlantic Lottery, all five of Roussel’s children still live nearby and also fish lobster.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Atlantic Lottery tag$1 million lottery winner tag6/49 winner tag$1 million Lotto 6/49 tagAtlantic 6/49 lottery winner tagAtlantic Lottery 6/49 tagAtlantic Lottery winner tagLotto 649 winner New Brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers