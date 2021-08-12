Retired N.B. fisherman wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize, buying new truck with cash

Send this page to someone via email

A retired New Brunswick fisherman, who began working at the age of 14, is planning to treat himself to a new Ford truck now that he’s a millionaire.

Clovis Roussel of Le Goulet, N.B. won $1 million while playing Lotto 6/49 last week, and just claimed his prize from Atlantic Lottery.

“I really need to see the money in the bank before I can determine what I will do with the balance,” he said in a news release.

Roussel first heard that someone in his village on the Acadian Peninsula had won the big prize, when his wife got a call from a friend. He went to the store to get his ticket checked, and found out he was Le Goulet’s big winner.

Then he went straight to his son’s house to share the news.

“I walked in and told my son that I was going to buy myself a new truck and pay for it in cash,” Roussel said. “He didn’t believe me, so I told him it was because I had won $1 million.”

’You’re lying,’ he said to me. So, I showed him the ticket and he went on the computer to check the numbers for himself.”

According to Atlantic Lottery, all five of Roussel’s children still live nearby and also fish lobster.