Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Health officials say another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and 153 others have contracted the virus.

The cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Friday bring Manitoba’s total active case count to 1,516, including 612 confirmed to be variants of concern.

The number of deaths linked with the virus reported on the site climbed one to 1,305.

Manitoba releases more details of cases and deaths in press releases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Provincial data shows there were 2,843 tests for COVID-19 done Thursday. The province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 5.4 per cent.

The Winnipeg Health region saw the largest one-day jump in cases Friday, with 52 infections reported.

Another 51 cases come from the Southern Health region, 18 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 25 were reported in the Northern Health region and seven were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 88 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated and 55 were fully vaccinated.

Officials say there were 134 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Friday morning and 24 patients in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 87.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans (born before Dec. 31, 2009) have received one shot of vaccine and 85.2 have received two doses. According to the site, 2,727 vaccinations were scheduled on Friday

The province announced 183 new cases and five additional deaths Thursday.

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 67,420 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 64,599 have since recovered, according to health data.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

