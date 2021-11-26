Menu

First Lake Louise men’s downhill cancelled due to too much snow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 12:33 pm
The race course is framed by fresh snowfall after the cancelation of the FIS World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The race was cancelled due to too much snow on the course. View image in full screen
The race course is framed by fresh snowfall after the cancelation of the FIS World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The race was cancelled due to too much snow on the course. Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press

The first of two men’s World Cup downhills in Lake Louise, Alta., was cancelled Friday due to too much snow.

About 25 centimetres fell overnight and an additional 10 centimetres was expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday’s super-G.

“Due to last night’s snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today’s (race),” FIS said Friday in a statement.

Read more: Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to be required at Alberta ski hills

Lake Louise’s World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men’s speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.

The women’s World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
