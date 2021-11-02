Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to be required at Alberta ski hills

By the end of November, it’s expected that all major ski hills in Alberta will be back up and running and ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders.

The upcoming season on the slopes is going to be particularly unique.

Calgary’s Winsport is expected to open on Nov. 26, and this year all visitors 12 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they are able to access outdoor services.

The park says part of the reason for the new policy is to create a safe environment for guests, but it is also to make the day on the hill more enjoyable.

“The reason we did that is that operationally it makes more sense, but more so for the guest experience” says Dale Oviatt, Winsport’s senior manager of communications. “Last year, because there were capacity issues, we had to have a reservation system in place.”

Oviatt says there is the potential for some families to run into issues when they try to come and ski.

“The only tricky part is there are some young kids that come with parents,” he says. “The parents have to be fully vaccinated or (have) proof of a negative test to come in with those kids.”

Other resorts around the province will have similar policies in place.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required for all indoor and outdoor services at Sunshine Village and Mount Norquay.

At Lake Louise, skiers won’t need to produce any documents to use the ski lifts, but they will need to do so to access the gondola.

At Nakiska and other ski hills owned by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, guests will have to provide their vaccine record, and negative tests will not be accepted.