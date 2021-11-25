Evacuation alert issued for some properties along Similkameen, Tulameen rivers near Princeton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for some properties along the Similkameen and Tulameen rivers near Princeton.
The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre is advising residents to be aware of potential flooding.
The evacuation alert is for a specific area in Electoral Area H.
“Based on available information, including weather advisories, areas prone to flooding may flood again as the weather changes,” said the RDOS, adding it’s working with the Town of Princeton to provide support.
Below is a list of affected properties:
- 407 Highway 3
- 561 Stevenson Creek Rd.
- 563 Stevenson Creek Rd.
- 556 Stevenson Creek Rd.
- 520 Stevenson Creek Rd.
- 298 Old Copper Mountain Rd.
- 426 Old Copper Mountain Rd.
- 438 Old Copper Mountain Rd.
- 586 East Similkameen Rd.
- 588 East Similkameen Rd.
A handful of district lots are also under the evacuation alert.
Residents should have a go-bag prepared with all their essential items.
The evacuation alert is in addition to an evacuation order already issued for one property south of Princeton.
“An evacuation alert prepares residents to evacuate the area should an evacuation order be issued,” said the regional district.
“As much advance notice as possible will be provided prior to an evacuation order, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”
