Canada

Evacuation alert issued for some properties along Similkameen, Tulameen rivers near Princeton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 8:10 pm
A map showing the evacuation alert for properties along the Similkameen River near Princeton, B.C.
A map showing the evacuation alert for properties along the Similkameen River near Princeton, B.C. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for some properties along the Similkameen and Tulameen rivers near Princeton.

The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre is advising residents to be aware of potential flooding.

The evacuation alert is for a specific area in Electoral Area H.

Read more: First of next three atmospheric rivers make landfall in B.C.

“Based on available information, including weather advisories, areas prone to flooding may flood again as the weather changes,” said the RDOS, adding it’s working with the Town of Princeton to provide support.

Below is a list of affected properties:

  • 407 Highway 3
  • 561 Stevenson Creek Rd.
  • 563 Stevenson Creek Rd.
  • 556 Stevenson Creek Rd.
  • 520 Stevenson Creek Rd.
  • 298 Old Copper Mountain Rd.
  • 426 Old Copper Mountain Rd.
  • 438 Old Copper Mountain Rd.
  • 586 East Similkameen Rd.
  • 588 East Similkameen Rd.

A handful of district lots are also under the evacuation alert.

Abbotsford, B.C. mayor 'worried' about flooding from Washington's Nooksack River
Abbotsford, B.C. mayor ‘worried’ about flooding from Washington’s Nooksack River

Residents should have a go-bag prepared with all their essential items.

The evacuation alert is in addition to an evacuation order already issued for one property south of Princeton.

“An evacuation alert prepares residents to evacuate the area should an evacuation order be issued,” said the regional district.

“As much advance notice as possible will be provided prior to an evacuation order, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

B.C. floods: Another atmospheric river moves across large parts of the province
B.C. floods: Another atmospheric river moves across large parts of the province
BC Flooding tagBC Floods tagBC Interior tagPrinceton tagevacuation alert tagBC Flood tagrdos tagRegional District Okanagan-Similkameen tagregional district tagEmergency Operations Centre tagsimilkameen river tagTown of Princeton tagElectoral Area H tag

