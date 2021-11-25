Menu

Canada

Missing 69-year-old Markham woman found dead, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 6:47 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 69-year-old Markham woman who went missing last week has been found dead, police say.

York Regional Police said Lina Morabito was reported missing on Sunday around 11 a.m. after not being seen since 8 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Police said she was last seen when she left her home in the area of Carpenter Court and Raymerville Drive, which is near Markham Road and 16th Avenue.

Read more: Suspect in custody after man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing

On Monday, Morabito was found dead in the McCowan Road and Highway 7 East area.

A post-mortem exam confirmed her identity on Wednesday.

Police said her cause of death has not yet been determined and added that an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

