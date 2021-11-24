Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody after man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 7:52 pm
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a commercial property in Mississauga left a man with serious injuries on Wednesday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Dixie and Britannia roads shortly before 6 p.m.

Read more: Victims zip-tied during overnight home invasion in Mississauga, police say

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man was taken into custody and added that no additional suspects are being sought.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Gunfire in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital' Gunfire in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital
Gunfire in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital
