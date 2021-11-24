Suspect in custody after man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a commercial property in Mississauga left a man with serious injuries on Wednesday, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Dixie and Britannia roads shortly before 6 p.m.
Peel paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a man was taken into custody and added that no additional suspects are being sought.
The investigation is ongoing.
