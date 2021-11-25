Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Chief elected for File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 6:02 pm
Jeremy Fourhorns (left) replaces the outgoing tribal chief and CEO of FHQTC Edmund Bellegarde (right) who served as in the role for 15 years. View image in full screen
Jeremy Fourhorns (left) replaces the outgoing tribal chief and CEO of FHQTC Edmund Bellegarde (right) who served as in the role for 15 years. FHQTC submitted

After 15 years, the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) has a new tribal chief for the next three years. Jeremy Fourhorns is a former chief of Piapot First Nation where he served in that role for 10 years. Under his new leadership role, he will now be overlooking 11 Indigenous communities within Treaty 4 territory.

“The actual work dynamic changes a lot going from a community-based position to a tribal council,” said Fourhorns.

“It’s a little bit…further away from on-the-ground issues. It’s a lot of support and secondary service work that we provide to the nations.”

Read more: Sask. First Nations leaders call meeting with Trudeau ‘historic’

FHQTC held its annual general meeting and election on Nov. 24, 2021 at the Lebret gymnasium. Fourhorns ran against three other candidates: Wendell (Todd) Cappo, Wendell Starblanket and Daniel Walker.

Story continues below advertisement

Fourhorns said it was the right time for him to run for FHQTC Tribal Chief. Other community leaders inquired if he would consider running in the election and he took on that challenge.

“As former leader in my community, I had a lot of interaction with the tribal council,” said Fourhorns. “I was familiar with the structure, processes and protocols. It makes the transition a little bit easier as to what to expect walking into [the new role].”

Fourhorns will replace long-time former chief and CEO Edmund Bellegarde who served for over 15 years. An honouring ceremony was held at the FHQTC annual general meeting and elections for Bellegarde as he wrapped up his role.

Trending Stories

“What I’ll miss them most is the diversity of all of the issues,” he said. “There are so many priorities in First Nations country…where I’d like to bring some focus to is closing some of those economic gaps.”

Read more: Regina police and File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council sign safety protocol

Bellegarde will now focus on his role as president and CEO of FHQ E-Commerce, which was created in 2014 to pursue opportunities in internet commerce and its related financial services sector on behalf of FHQTC and its 11 member nations. Although Bellegarde was involved in the venture when it was first created, his duties as FHQTC Chief and CEO did not allow him time to focus on the FHQ E-Commerce.

Story continues below advertisement

“It didn’t enable me to bring our e-commerce initiative to full success,” he said.

“This is my next chapter and we feel it’s an economic game-changer for our nations and our people.”

Click to play video: 'File Hills Tribal Council meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau' File Hills Tribal Council meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
File Hills Tribal Council meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – Apr 29, 2016

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagElection tagPIAPOT FIRST NATION tagFile Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council tagTreaty 4 tagEdmund Bellegarde tagFHQTC tagJeremy Fourhorns tagTribal Chief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers