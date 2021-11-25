COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Peterborough school, region’s active cases at 39

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon along with an outbreak at a private school.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update, issued around 4:25 p.m., shows 39 active cases of COVID-19, up from 36 reported on Wednesday.

Other data from the regional health unit on Thursday:

Outbreaks: Two active — An outbreak was declared Thursday at Rhema Christian School in Peterborough with two active cases; an outbreak declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough still has five cases as of Thursday afternoon. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 345 cases associated with 59 outbreaks.

Two active — An outbreak was declared Thursday at Rhema Christian School in Peterborough with two active cases; an outbreak declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough still has five cases as of Thursday afternoon. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 345 cases associated with 59 outbreaks. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,997 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,997 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,160 — remains unchanged since Tuesday. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,160 — remains unchanged since Tuesday. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,934 — four more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases.

1,934 — four more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 172 — up from 140 on Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

172 — up from 140 on Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 96 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Tuesday reported four active COVID-19 admissions (most recent data posted). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Tuesday’s update. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

96 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Tuesday reported four active COVID-19 admissions (most recent data posted). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Tuesday’s update. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning. COVID-19 exposure: 75 per cent of all cases (1,498) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.4 per cent (408 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (78 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined.

75 per cent of all cases (1,498) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.4 per cent (408 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (78 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 64,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. It’s an additional 100 since Wednesday’s update.

More than 64,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. It’s an additional 100 since Wednesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, six charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. On Thursday the health unit issued a Section 22 order against Peterburgers restaurant.

Vaccination

Bookings for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine began Tuesday. Clinics in Peterborough will begin on Monday, Nov. 29.

On Thursday, the health unit announced it will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics for children ages five to 11 at several Peterborough County schools in December. All clinics will be held outside of school hours. Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or call the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Clinics include:

Friday, Dec. 3: Norwood District High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: Apsley Public School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: Millbrook/South Cavan Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Lakefield District Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health will be hosting 5-11 COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local schools throughout Peterborough County! All clinics will be held outside of school hours. Appointments MUST be booked in the provincial booking system https://t.co/ngoi3eSrzv@PVNCCDSB @kprschools pic.twitter.com/hwsX5Hbq0T — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) November 25, 2021

The health unit’s latest weekly vaccination rate data released on Wednesday can be found in this story.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday no active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board is dealing with 41 other cases at 11 other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported six cases at two city schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — five with the outbreak at St. Paul Catholic Elementary (unchanged) and one at St. Peter Secondary School (one less since Wednesday).

The school board is dealing with single cases at two other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses as of Thursday afternoon. The university reports that 96 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and zero per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

