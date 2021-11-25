Three impaired drivers caught in four hours in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in North Vancouver nabbed three impaired drivers in four hours on Wednesday night.

The first driver was spotted by an off-duty officer, who called in the vehicle coming into North Vancouver on Highway 1 around 8 p.m.

The driver was stopped near the Lloyd Avenue exit, said a Thursday news release from RCMP, and failed two roadside screening tests.

Read more: Investigators search for witnesses to North Van hit and run involving police vehicle

The second driver was caught around 11:45 p.m. near Mountain Highway and Main Street when an officer noticed a vehicle parked at a gas station with its four-way flashers on. The Mountie found the driver “slumped over the steering wheel” with drug paraphernalia in their hand, said the release.

Story continues below advertisement

The third was found just before midnight driving at a high rate of speed and failing to keep a steady lane position near Marine Drive and West 3rd Street. An officer conducted a traffic stop and took a breath sample, which the driver failed twice.

1:06 Sobering display in Delta reminds of dangers of impaired driving Sobering display in Delta reminds of dangers of impaired driving – Aug 5, 2021

All three drivers were issued immediate roadside prohibitions and their vehicles were impounded.

In B.C., impaired drivers can face a range of penalties including jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, the installation of a vehicle ignition interlock, driving suspensions, and fines up to $4,060.