Crime

Three impaired drivers caught in four hours in North Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 2:05 pm
An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., in this September 24, 2010 photo. Stricter drunk driving legislation takes effect across Canada tomorrow, giving police officers the right to demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., in this September 24, 2010 photo. Stricter drunk driving legislation takes effect across Canada tomorrow, giving police officers the right to demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in North Vancouver nabbed three impaired drivers in four hours on Wednesday night.

The first driver was spotted by an off-duty officer, who called in the vehicle coming into North Vancouver on Highway 1 around 8 p.m.

The driver was stopped near the Lloyd Avenue exit, said a Thursday news release from RCMP, and failed two roadside screening tests.

The second driver was caught around 11:45 p.m. near Mountain Highway and Main Street when an officer noticed a vehicle parked at a gas station with its four-way flashers on. The Mountie found the driver “slumped over the steering wheel” with drug paraphernalia in their hand, said the release.

The third was found just before midnight driving at a high rate of speed and failing to keep a steady lane position near Marine Drive and West 3rd Street. An officer conducted a traffic stop and took a breath sample, which the driver failed twice.

All three drivers were issued immediate roadside prohibitions and their vehicles were impounded.

In B.C., impaired drivers can face a range of penalties including jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, the installation of a vehicle ignition interlock, driving suspensions, and fines up to $4,060.

