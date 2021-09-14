Investigators search for witnesses to hit and run involving police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are looking for more information about a hit and run in North Vancouver last month.

According to RCMP, an officer with the Fraser Coast Integrated Road Safety Unit stopped a vehicle heading east on Highway 1 near the Mountain Highway off-ramp in North Vancouver on Aug. 30 at around 9:20 p.m.

As the officer filled out paperwork, a passing vehicle, sideswiped the police car and kept driving.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2016 or newer white Honda HRV.

The suspect vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side mirror. Investigators are confident that the driver of the Honda knew they hit something, as the brake lights came on immediately following impact.

The vehicle was last seen travelling toward the Second Narrows Bridge.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to please contact Fraser Coast IRSU at 604-539-2729. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

