No charges approved against Vancouver Island driving instructor

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Prosecution Service says no charges have been approved against Steve Wallace, a well-known driving instructor in Greater Victoria.

“After a full review of the investigative material provided by the investigative agency the Crown Counsel assigned to assess the charges concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met for any criminal offence and no charges will proceed,” the prosecution service said in a statement.

In early October, sexual assault charges were recommended against Wallace, according to documents shared with Global News by a complainant.

At the time, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. announced that after investigating Wallace, it was permanently cancelling his driver instructor licence, subject to a 30-day appeal window.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown-run auto insurer also said Wallace had agreed to several terms, including to not attend any premises where driving students may be present.

— with files from Kylie Stanton