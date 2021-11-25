Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No charges approved against Vancouver Island driving instructor

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor' Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor
Police documents show three charges of sexual assault have been recommended against a Victoria-area driving instructor. Those charges have not yet been approved by prosecutors – Oct 5, 2021

The BC Prosecution Service says no charges have been approved against Steve Wallace, a well-known driving instructor in Greater Victoria.

“After a full review of the investigative material provided by the investigative agency the Crown Counsel assigned to assess the charges concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met for any criminal offence and no charges will proceed,” the prosecution service said in a statement.

Read more: Sex assault charges recommended against B.C. driving instructor after women speak out on social media, documents say

In early October, sexual assault charges were recommended against Wallace, according to documents shared with Global News by a complainant.

Trending Stories

At the time, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. announced that after investigating Wallace, it was permanently cancelling his driver instructor licence, subject to a 30-day appeal window.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown-run auto insurer also said Wallace had agreed to several terms, including to not attend any premises where driving students may be present.

— with files from Kylie Stanton

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault Allegations tagBC Prosecution Service tagGreater Victoria tagDriving Instructor tagSteve Wallace tagVictoria driving school instructor taggreater victoria driving instructor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers