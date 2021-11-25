Merritt Mountie making connections with displaced pets and their owners

Send this page to someone via email

A Mountie in Merritt, B.C., has been given a new title — Const. David Feller, Merritt’s own ‘pet detective.’

Feller has been working double-duty by rescuing pets from floodwaters and returning them to their people on top of his regular workload of patrolling and answering calls for service, RCMP said in a press release.

It’s been a long 10 days since the city of Merritt and surrounding areas were devastated by the flooding of the Coldwater River.

After an evacuation order was issued for the entire city of Merritt, Feller has been busy rescuing birds, cats, lizards and hamsters from town as some homeowners were unable to pack their animals in the rush.

“Const. Feller reached out to residents through his own social media account and provided his personal contact information for anyone whose animals needed help,” RCMP said in a press release. “Merritt detachment has received generous donations of animal food and supplies from local businesses to allow Const. Feller to keep saving more pets.”

Sgt. Josh Roda, the detachment’s media person, said Feller has been an amazing support to the community.

“We are lucky to have him as a part of our close-knit team,” he said.

Anyone who is requiring help for their animals or for questions about the evacuation order is encouraged to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

