Canada

Merritt Mountie making connections with displaced pets and their owners

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 2:00 pm
Cst. David Feller of the Merritt RCMP has been working double-duty to reunite pets with families displaced by floods.
Cst. David Feller of the Merritt RCMP has been working double-duty to reunite pets with families displaced by floods. Merritt RCMP/courtesy

A Mountie in Merritt, B.C., has been given a new title — Const. David Feller, Merritt’s own ‘pet detective.’

Feller has been working double-duty by rescuing pets from floodwaters and returning them to their people on top of his regular workload of patrolling and answering calls for service, RCMP said in a press release.

Around 2,000 Merritt residents return to city

It’s been a long 10 days since the city of Merritt and surrounding areas were devastated by the flooding of the Coldwater River.

Read more: B.C. floods: Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge, catastrophically damaged

After an evacuation order was issued for the entire city of Merritt, Feller has been busy rescuing birds, cats, lizards and hamsters from town as some homeowners were unable to pack their animals in the rush.

Trending Stories

“Const. Feller reached out to residents through his own social media account and provided his personal contact information for anyone whose animals needed help,” RCMP said in a press release. “Merritt detachment has received generous donations of animal food and supplies from local businesses to allow Const. Feller to keep saving more pets.”

B.C. floods: Highway 8 corridor devastation

Sgt. Josh Roda, the detachment’s media person, said Feller has been an amazing support to the community.

“We are lucky to have him as a part of our close-knit team,” he said.

Anyone who is requiring help for their animals or for questions about the evacuation order is encouraged to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

B.C. floods: Lengthy timeline to recover and rebuild for Merritt residents
