Winter overnight parking ban on Kitchener streets begins Dec. 1

Kitchener residents should be aware that with the winter season fast approaching, they need to prepare for parking changes.

Beginning Dec. 1, there is no overnight parking on Kitchener streets, though residents can apply for up to five exemptions per licence plate on the city’s website.

This means that no cars can be parked on city streets from 2:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. without an exception.

However, when a snow event is declared, the exemptions will not save you from being tagged and towed.

The city will declare a snow event when there is a significant snowfall in the forecast to allow crews to clear snow from streets safely and efficiently.

If you leave your car on the street, you could get an $80 ticket and if plows can’t access the street, a tow truck could remove your vehicle.

With the city looking to clear 550 km of roads in 24 hours, it asks that residents place their garbage and recycling in the driveway.

The city works through the roadways on the basis of priority, with major arterial roads going first, followed by major collector roads and Grand River Transit routes before attacking the snowfall on residential streets.

Homeowners should be aware that they need to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours of a snowfall coming to an end.

There are bylaw officers out checking to see if this is done, and if not, a warning will be issued. An officer will return for a second inspection 24 hours later which could lead to enforcement action.

Residents can also pick up free sand for icy sidewalks and walkways at select locations throughout Kitchener.