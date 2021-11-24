Jets’ offensive woes continue in 3-0 loss in Columbus

The Winnipeg Jets are slumping.

A 3-0 loss in Columbus Wednesday night looked quite similar to their other recent losses: unable to find the back of the net despite plenty of shots on goal, a fruitless power play, a struggling penalty kill, and a great performance by their goaltender who continues to get no run support.

Gregory Hofmann got the scoring started for the home team with just under five minutes to go in the first when he took a Max Domi feed on a 2-on-1 and put it past Connor Hellebuyck.

Each side had a chance on the power play in the first and Winnipeg got another in the second but to no avail, as the game went to the third knotted at one.

It was a mostly sleepy game until 2:20 into the third period when the fireworks began. After the Blue Jackets were whistled for an offside, Domi played on and put the puck into the Winnipeg net, angering every Jet on the ice. And when it seemed the scrum was being dismantled, Domi grabbed Evgeny Svechnikov and threw a few punches at the Jet winger to pick up an extra minor penalty.

But the Jets could not capitalize on the man advantage, and after Riley Nash was called for a pretty weak cross-checking penalty a few minutes later, the Jackets doubled their lead on the power play when Zach Werenski wired a wrist shot past Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg would get one last crack when Domi took another penalty late in the third but they did not get a shot on goal, finishing 0/4 with the man advantage on the game and are now one for their last 22.

Andrew Peeke sealed the win with an empty netter from his own end, giving the home side a 3-0 win. Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves to earn the shutout. Hellebuyck made 29 saves in defeat.

Winnipeg has now lost four games in a row and have scored just four goals on 153 shots in the slump. They will try to break out of it Friday afternoon in Minnesota.