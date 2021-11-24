‘Gift of Giving Snow Globe Auction’ launches in support of BGC Okanagan

A large and unique snow globe collection has been placed up for auction to raise money for BGC Okanagan, formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club.

Bob Little has been collecting snow globes since 1988 from all around the world, and each one holds a special place in his heart.

“I started collecting snow globes the first year that my daughter was born, I wanted to commemorate Christmas because it is large for our family,” Little said.

“She was very happy with it and I thought would be a good tradition for her and I to start collecting snow globes.”

The value of his collection is worth thousands of dollars and some of the snow globes are extremely rare.

“I have collected every snow globe that Costco has put out since that year — nearly 250 of them. Every year they would produce different varieties from different countries,” Little said.

He has now decided to part ways with 120 globes from his collection and donate all the proceeds to BGC Okanagan.

“I decided on BGC Okanagan because they stand for a lot of what needs to be done in the community and so that they can continue to fund their programs,” Little added.

BGC Okanagan says that they are grateful Little has decided to donate his time and collection to the organization.

“When Bob came to us with the idea, we were excited for several reasons. One being that we know Bob cherished these and now other families can experience the same tradition he had with his,” said BGC Okanagan marketing and communications coordinator Kristi Patton.

“It also really coincides with our Gift of Giving Campaign and every dollar raised will help support children and youth throughout the Okanagan.”

Patton add that BGC Okanagan hopes this will spark more unique ideas for ways that people can give back to the community.

The auction is live on the BGC website until December 12, 2021.

