Canada

3 Toronto-area friends win Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $21 million

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 5:09 pm
Markham resident Kenneth Nitsotolis was one of three friends who won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $21 million. View image in full screen
Markham resident Kenneth Nitsotolis was one of three friends who won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $21 million. Handout / OLG

Three Toronto-area friends have claimed a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $21 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the group had the winning ticket for the Sept. 22 draw. They purchased it on the OLG website.

Kenneth Nitsotolis of Markham and Bill Tepelenas and Dino Martino, both of Toronto, claimed the prize worth $21,185,218.10.

Nitsotolis said he woke up and checked his email one morning when confetti appeared on the screen.

“I rubbed my eyes and thought we won $21,000, but there were too many numbers,” he said.

He then called his friends to tell them the good news.

Nitsotolis said the group has been buying lottery tickets together for 16 years.

They said they don’t yet have a plan on what to do with their winnings.

