Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough man earns $100,000 with Encore ticket draw: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 3:32 pm
A Peterborough man matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 13, 2021 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 13, 2021 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000. OLG

A Peterborough, Ont., grandfather plans to complete some home renovations and invest his winnings after claiming more than $100,000 in recent lottery ticket draws.

According to the OLG, David Anderson matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order on an Encore ticket as part of the Nov. 13 Lottario draw to win $100,000. He also won $8 on his LOTTARIO play.

The sheet metal worker says he plays the lottery frequently and always buys an Encore ticket — the $1 tickets are played with most other OLG lottery games with draws daily.

Read more: Lindsay, Ont. great-grandfather wins $50,000 on scratch lottery ticket: OLG

Anderson says he was having a coffee before taking his grandchildren outside when he decided to check his lottery ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

“I called my partner and said, ‘I think we won $100,000,'” he said.

He also shared the news with a good friend.

“I told my friend of 40 years and he is more excited than me,” said Anderson in a release.

His winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Hunter Street in Peterborough.

“Things in life are going to be a bit easier. It’s just hitting me now,” said Anderson.

Click to play video: 'Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko' Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olg tagLottery Winner tagEncore tagOntario Lottery and Gaming tagLottario tagPeterborough lottery winner tagPeterborough lottery ticket tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers