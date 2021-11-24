Peterborough man earns $100,000 with Encore ticket draw: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., grandfather plans to complete some home renovations and invest his winnings after claiming more than $100,000 in recent lottery ticket draws.

According to the OLG, David Anderson matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order on an Encore ticket as part of the Nov. 13 Lottario draw to win $100,000. He also won $8 on his LOTTARIO play.

The sheet metal worker says he plays the lottery frequently and always buys an Encore ticket — the $1 tickets are played with most other OLG lottery games with draws daily.

Anderson says he was having a coffee before taking his grandchildren outside when he decided to check his lottery ticket.

“I called my partner and said, ‘I think we won $100,000,'” he said.

He also shared the news with a good friend.

“I told my friend of 40 years and he is more excited than me,” said Anderson in a release.

His winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Hunter Street in Peterborough.

“Things in life are going to be a bit easier. It’s just hitting me now,” said Anderson.