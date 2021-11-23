Lindsay, Ont. great-grandfather wins $50,000 on scratch lottery ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man plans to save his $50,000 winnings from a scratch lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, John Sloan, 69, won the top prize on an Instant Bingo scratch lottery ticket game.

The 69-year-old great-grandfather purchased his winning ticket at the Canadian Tire gas bar on Kent St. in Lindsay.

“I was playing my tickets at home when I scanned the ticket using the OLG App,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, picking up his winnings. “My wife didn’t believe what we were seeing. I said, ‘The app doesn’t lie.'”

Sloan says he has won smaller lottery prizes in the past but this win surpasses them all.

Instant Bingo is $3 a play with the odds of winning a prize 1 in 3.79, the OLG says.