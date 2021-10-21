Second-quarter gaming revenue payments for Peterborough and Cavan Monaghan Township

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough will receive more than $571,000 and Cavan-Monaghan Township will receive $114,000 as part of second-quarter payments of gaming revenue, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announced Thursday.

The payments, which include revenue from July 1 to Sept. 30, are for the city hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough and the township hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs.

Since October 2018 when the casino opened, the city has received more than $5.5 million in non-tax gaming revenue, the OLG.

The City of Peterborough continues to benefit from significant revenue from its Municipality Contribution Agreement, enabling investment in affordable housing and critical infrastructure, according to Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith.

Since November 1999, the township has received almost $61 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

The funding will help support vital services for residents throughout the Township of Cavan Monaghan, said Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. — which owns both Shorelines Casino Peterborough and Shoreline Slots at Kawartha Downs — reopened the facilities on July 16 as part of Ontario entering Stage 3 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement, which determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.