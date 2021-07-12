Menu

Canada

Great Canadian Gaming to reopen 11 casinos Friday as Ontario moves to Step 3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening plan on July 16' Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening plan on July 16
WATCH ABOVE: (July 9) The move into Step 3 will allow expanded outdoor and indoor gathering limits as well as the return of indoor dining and gyms. Kamil Karamali reports.

TORONTO — Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says 11 of its Ontario casinos will reopen Friday following the provincial government’s decision to move to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

The facilities to reopen are Casino Woodbine, Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Ajax, Elements Casino Mohawk, Elements Casino Flamboro, Elements Casino Brantford, Elements Casino Grand River, Shorelines Casino Belleville, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands and Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs.

Read more: Ontario to enter Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days earlier than expected

The company says its casino at the Pickering Casino Resort will reopen in the near future, with the remainder of the resort opening at a later date in 2022.

Under the province’s current health and safety framework, the facilities will reopen with reduced gaming capacity to reflect physical distancing requirements.

The Toronto-based company previously reopened several casinos in British Columbia on July 1 and two casinos in Halifax and Sydney, N.S., on June 16.

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corp. operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Click to play video: 'Business owners excited Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan moved up' Business owners excited Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan moved up
Business owners excited Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan moved up
© 2021 The Canadian Press
