Sports

Forge FC play to 2-2 draw with Honduran side FC Motagua in leg 1 of CONCACAF league semi-final

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 10:23 pm

Forge FC will go into the second leg of its CONCACAF league semi-final next week, looking for a road goal as the two-time Canadian Premier League (CPL) champs played to a 2-2 draw with FC Motagua of Honduras.

The Hamilton-based club got late second-half goals Wednesday night from pair of Central American forwards on loan, Joshua Navarro in the 83rd minute and stoppage time effort from Omar Browne to salvage the tie.

Read more: Forge FC downs York United 3-1, will play for third straight CPL championship

The second leg of the two-game playoff will happen on Dec. 1 at Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino in Tegucigalpa.

Upon their return home next week, Forge will look to become three time CPL champions when they take on Pacific FC in the league final at Tim Horton’s Field on Dec. 5.

Canada scores historic win over Mexico in World Cup qualifier

 

