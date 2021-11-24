Menu

News

New Westminster’s Canada Games Pool to be permanently closed, city says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 5:18 pm
The City of New Westminster says the Canada Games Pool will not reopen. View image in full screen
The City of New Westminster says the Canada Games Pool will not reopen. City of New Westminster

New Westminster’s Canada Games Pool has seen its last lap, dive and soak.

The city announced Wednesday it was decommissioning the landmark facility, due to a leak that was discovered when staff were working to address flooding in the pool’s mechanical room, caused by heavy rains in September.

The pool has been closed since the flood.

Read more: Vancouver indoor pools to reopen mid-September with COVID-19 safety measures

The city cited high costs, extensive risk and an eight-month repair timeline in its decision not to proceed. The pool was already scheduled to be decommissioned in August 2023 as a part of the new təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre construction project.

The pool originally opened on March 9, 1973, with partial federal funding as New Westminster and Burnaby held the Canada Summer Games.

Click to play video: 'Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool' Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool
Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool – Jun 27, 2021

In a media release, the city said it had looked at all options to repair the leak, but that doing so could have revealed more problems.

Shutting the pool down would allow resources to stay focused on the completion of the new aquatic centre, it said.

Read more: Vancouver swim club says it’s facing 600% fee hike from city

In the meantime, the city said it was developing a plan to offer alternatives to residents, including extending the season for outdoor pools and extending hours at the Queensborough Community Centre and Moody Park fitness centres.

It is also moving gym equipment from the Canada Games Pool to the Centennial Community Centre.

The city said the cause of the leak will be fully investigated, and that the pool will be drained and groundwater will be monitored in the coming months.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Westminster Canada Games City of New Westminster canada games pool canada games pool closed canada games pool decommissiond canada games pool leak pool leak

