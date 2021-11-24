New Westminster’s Canada Games Pool to be permanently closed, city says

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster’s Canada Games Pool has seen its last lap, dive and soak.

The city announced Wednesday it was decommissioning the landmark facility, due to a leak that was discovered when staff were working to address flooding in the pool’s mechanical room, caused by heavy rains in September.

The pool has been closed since the flood.

The city cited high costs, extensive risk and an eight-month repair timeline in its decision not to proceed. The pool was already scheduled to be decommissioned in August 2023 as a part of the new təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre construction project.

The pool originally opened on March 9, 1973, with partial federal funding as New Westminster and Burnaby held the Canada Summer Games.

Story continues below advertisement

1:25 Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool – Jun 27, 2021

In a media release, the city said it had looked at all options to repair the leak, but that doing so could have revealed more problems.

Shutting the pool down would allow resources to stay focused on the completion of the new aquatic centre, it said.

In the meantime, the city said it was developing a plan to offer alternatives to residents, including extending the season for outdoor pools and extending hours at the Queensborough Community Centre and Moody Park fitness centres.

It is also moving gym equipment from the Canada Games Pool to the Centennial Community Centre.

The city said the cause of the leak will be fully investigated, and that the pool will be drained and groundwater will be monitored in the coming months.

Advertisement