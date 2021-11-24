SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Teen COVID-19 vaccine mandate implemented for KFL&A indoor sports

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 2:51 pm
KFL&A Public Health will be asking those who run facilities with organized sports to start checking vaccine passports for those aged 12 to 17 come Dec. 6. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health will be asking those who run facilities with organized sports to start checking vaccine passports for those aged 12 to 17 come Dec. 6. Travis Lowe

KFL&A’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, has issued a “letter of instruction” that will require 12- to 17-year-olds to show vaccine certificates to play indoor sports.

The health unit issued the order Wednesday, saying it was an additional measure to safeguard against a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. The order will come into effect Dec. 6.

Read more: Mandatory vaccination for indoor organized sports in those aged 12 and up: Toronto Public Health

As of Tuesday, the health unit was recording 220 active cases, a near all-time high.

The new order will require proof of first dose vaccination or a valid medical exemption from all 12- to 17-year-olds wanting to participate in indoor sports.

The health unit said that indoor organized sports pose risk through close contact, small spaces, crowded places, prolonged exposure and forceful exhalation.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s back-to-school plan updated to allow high contact sports indoors' Ontario’s back-to-school plan updated to allow high contact sports indoors
Ontario’s back-to-school plan updated to allow high contact sports indoors – Aug 4, 2021

The order was issued because limitations under the Reopening Act of Ontario do not apply to those under 18.

As of Tuesday, 88 per cent of those 12 to 17 have received two doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
