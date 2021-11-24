Teen COVID-19 vaccine mandate implemented for KFL&A indoor sports

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, has issued a “letter of instruction” that will require 12- to 17-year-olds to show vaccine certificates to play indoor sports.

The health unit issued the order Wednesday, saying it was an additional measure to safeguard against a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. The order will come into effect Dec. 6.

As of Tuesday, the health unit was recording 220 active cases, a near all-time high.

The new order will require proof of first dose vaccination or a valid medical exemption from all 12- to 17-year-olds wanting to participate in indoor sports.

The health unit said that indoor organized sports pose risk through close contact, small spaces, crowded places, prolonged exposure and forceful exhalation.

The order was issued because limitations under the Reopening Act of Ontario do not apply to those under 18.

As of Tuesday, 88 per cent of those 12 to 17 have received two doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.