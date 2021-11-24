Jackie Schleifer Taylor named president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre

The London Health Sciences Centre has officially named a new president and CEO, with Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor making her interim position a permanent one.

“Dr. Schleifer Taylor brings a wealth of hospital and health system experience and a proven track record of leadership to this position. She is an inspiring and transformative leader with a vision both for LHSC and Ontario’s health system,” said Phyllis Retty, chair of the LHSC board, on Wednesday.

“We are confident her deep knowledge of health care and of the needs of patients and families, her academic achievements, and the respect she generates across the health system will ensure LHSC will play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of our community and shaping the health care of the future.”

Dr. Schleifer Taylor, who was LHSC executive vice president and chief clinical officer, has served as interim president and CEO since January.

She was appointed after former president and CEO, Dr. Paul Woods, was fired following public outcry over his travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under her leadership, LHSC staff say Dr. Schleifer Taylor helped the organization navigate through the worst of the pandemic safety and is working towards post-pandemic recovery.

In her six years with LHSC, Dr. Schleifer Taylor has also worked as chief clinical officer and president of Children’s Hospital at LHSC.

In the past, Dr. Schleifer Taylor has also helped the Ontario government on subjects including pandemic response, maternal and child health, quality, and inter-professional care, and currently serves as pandemic triad lead and pandemic hospital lead for Ontario Health West.

“I am honoured by the board’s confidence in my leadership and excited to lead LHSC into the future,” said Dr. Schleifer Taylor.

“LHSC is a dynamic organization that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families through innovative care, research, and education. I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead, inspired by the strength and resilience of all who work at LHSC. Together we will change lives and advance health care.”