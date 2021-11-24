B.C. man fined $6K for crossbow poaching after 2 deer shot in Princeton

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man was fined $6,000, and also handed a five-year hunting ban, for shooting two deer with a crossbow at night.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says the incident happened in downtown Princeton in October 2020.

According to the COS, the unnamed Lower Mainland man pled guilty to shooting two mule deer bucks in a residential area near midnight.

The COS said a concerned witness contacted police after seeing a man walk through town with a crossbow.

“Conservation Officers later took over the investigation,” the COS said on its Facebook page.

“One deer was found deceased that night while the second deer was spotted in the area the following day. It had a crossbow bolt lodged in its chest and COs were forced to put it down.”

The COS said the man pled guilty in Princeton court to hunting without reasonable consideration for the lives, safety or property of other persons, hunting during a closed season and hunting during prohibited hours.

The COS said the man was also ordered to retake the CORE hunter training program, and that his crossbow was forfeited.

The majority of the fine will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

A COS spokesperson said the meat from one deer will be donated, while the other deer wasn’t salvageable.

“Unsafe hunting practices, especially in the dark in a residential area, can put people at significant risk,” said the COS.

“The Conservation Officer Service hopes this notable penalty will deter others from similar activities.”

