Crime

Suspect sought after rare trumpeter swan killed north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 12:50 pm
The Ontario government is investigating the shooting of a trumpeter swan in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. View image in full screen
The Ontario government is investigating the shooting of a trumpeter swan in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. The Associated Press file

An investigation has been launched after a rare trumpeter swan was found shot and killed north of Peterborough in late September.

According to the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, on Sept. 25 around 8:30 a.m., two swans were seen flying over Nogies Creek north of the bridge along Bass Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, about 45 kilometres north of Peterborough and 13 kilometres north of neighbouring Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The ministry says around that time one of the swans was shot and killed.

Read more: Wildlife groups fight coyote-killing contest in Belleville

“There is no open season for hunting trumpeter swans,” stated Andrew Chambers, the ministry’s strategic development and issues management coordinator — enforcement branch. “Trumpeter swans mate for life.”

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the trumpeter swan — the largest swan in the world and native to Canada — was one of the first species added to Canada’s inaugural list of endangered species in the late 1970s. The bird was removed from Canada’s list of endangered species in 1996.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ministry’s tips line at 1-877-TIPS-MNR (847-7667) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.

