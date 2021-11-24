Menu

Canada

Wiarton Willie dead, to be replaced by brown groundhog for annual February festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring' Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring
In a pre-taped video for Groundhog Day on Tuesday, "Wiarton Willie" predicted an early spring, a tradition tweaked due to the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians including Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford hoped for a live event for the 66th prediction next year in a pre-taped message and wished Willie well – Feb 2, 2021

WIARTON, Ont. – Alleged weather prognosticating groundhog Wiarton Willie has died.

Rumours of Willie’s death have swirled since Groundhog Day after a video was released that showed the mayor of Wiarton, Ont., tossing a fur hat and making the prediction without the animal.

A town spokeswoman now says Willie died of an abscessed tooth more than nine months ago.

Read more: Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring for 2021 on Groundhog Day

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson says the famous white groundhog will be replaced by a brown one for the annual festival in February.

Wiarton Willie fictitiously predicts whether there will be six more weeks of winter or not every February depending on if he “sees” his shadow.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no in-person festival last year due to the pandemic, which is why the video was released, but next year’s events in early February 2022 will be held in person.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
