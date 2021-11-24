46-year-old arrested for impaired driving after several crashes: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police arrested a West Lorne man for drunk driving after multiple collisions Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a man took a friend’s vehicle without permission and drove it westbound down Oxford Street West.

The driver rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street before he continued to drive down Oxford Street West and struck a sign, police say.

Police say after the second crash, the driver continued northbound from the intersection and struck a light standard, causing it to fall, before driving along Hyde Park Road.

The driver then hit another vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Royal York Road.

There were no reported injuries, but multiple people called the police.

Police say they arrested the driver and seized a bottle of liquor and suspected cocaine.

A 46-year-old West Lorne man is charged with several offences related to impaired driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving with a suspended licence and failing to stop at an accident, as well as possession of a schedule 1 substance.

An estimated $75,000 in damage occurred during the crashes.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Feb. 25, 2022.