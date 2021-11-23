Menu

Canada

B.C. floods: Evacuation alerts, orders still in place, says RDOS

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 8:27 pm
A look at the Granite Creek Bridge near Coalmont, B.C. View image in full screen
A look at the Granite Creek Bridge near Coalmont, B.C. Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a reminder on Tuesday that evacuation alerts and orders related to flooding in the Similkameen Valley are still in place.

The alerts were issued on Nov. 14-15, for Electoral Areas B, G and H, then were upgraded to orders.

The regional district also reminded residents about the dangers of fast-moving water, and that residents should avoid unnecessary travel.

Read more: Tulameen area evacuees swam through flood waters in freezing conditions

“Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued public weather alerts for the province, including snowfall warnings over the next couple of days which may have further impacts on some areas already flooded,” the RDOS said Tuesday.

“All evacuation alerts and orders remain in place within the RDOS.”

Further, motorists should expect major delays on Highway 3 due to a washout and mudslide. The highway is open for essential travel only.

Click to play video: 'Similkameen River levels near normal: Keremeos B.C.' Similkameen River levels near normal: Keremeos B.C.
Similkameen River levels near normal: Keremeos B.C.

The RDOS also said along with the BC Wildfire Service, it’s continuing to conduct rapid damage assessments (RDA) throughout the region, noting RDAs have completed for the communities of Tulameen and Coalmont.

For more information about home recovery information, such as a checklist for re-entry, visit the EOC website.

Click to play video: 'Some Merritt flood evacuees allowed to return home' Some Merritt flood evacuees allowed to return home
Some Merritt flood evacuees allowed to return home

Further, drinking water is a source of concern.

The RDOS says the province is advising that drinking-water wells in flooded areas may be at risk of contamination.

The regional district says home water testing is recommended, and that it’s the responsibility of the home or property owner.

To view the RDOS update, visit the regional district’s website.

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of flood damage to Highway 8 in B.C. Interior' Aerial view of flood damage to Highway 8 in B.C. Interior
Aerial view of flood damage to Highway 8 in B.C. Interior
