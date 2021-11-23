Cochrane RCMP respond to fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 8 near traffic circle

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say one person is dead and others have serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on a southern Alberta highway.

At 4:14 p.m., Cochrane RCMP responded to a 911 call about a serious motor vehicle collision involving two trucks and an SUV on Highway 8, approximately 500 metres east of the Highway 22 traffic circle.

Redwood Meadows and Rocky View County Fire Services and EMS also responded to the crash.

RCMP asked motorists to avoid the area late Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was being diverted as police said Highway 8 east of the Highway 22 traffic circle would likely be blocked for several hours so the collision could be investigated by an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

The RCMP said further information would be provided when it becomes available.